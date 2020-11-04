Advertisement

October Kansas tax revenues hit double digit percentage points above estimate

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October total tax revenues for Kansas have hit double-digit percentage points over the estimate.

Governor Laura Kelly says the State of Kansas continues to see revenue growth over the same month of the last fiscal year. She said October’s total tax receipts were $596.6 million, an 11.7% or $62.6 million increase over the estimate. She said that is 7.9% or $43.6 million more than October of Fiscal Year 2020.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Kansans and threaten our state’s economic uncertainty, Congress must pass an economic relief bill,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While the positive revenue trends are encouraging, the future of this revenue growth will be tied to the support we get from Washington and to every Kansas community using the tools we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the Kansas Governor, individual income tax collections were $283.6 million, a 9.1% or $23.6 million increase from the estimate. She said that is 9.1% or $23.6 million more than collected in October of the last fiscal year. She said corporate income tax collections were 74% or $11.1 million more than estimated with $26.1 million collected. She said that is a 0.5% or $138,011 decrease from last October.

Gov. Kelly said retail sales tax collections were up $13 million from the estimate with $211 million collected. She said those collections are 5.1% or $10.2 million more than the same month of the last fiscal year. She said compensating use tax collections were $50.7 million. She said this is a double-digit growth of 30% or $11.7 million more than the estimate. She said those collections were also 21.6% more than the previous October.

“This revenue growth, while unmistakably positive, has to continuously be assessed against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it causes for the economy going into the winter months,” Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group will meet on Friday, Nov. 6, to discuss the economic outlook of the state and the State General Fund. She said the Group is made up of representatives of the Division of the Budget, Department of Revenue, Legislative Research Department and one consulting economist each from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University.

Revenue numbers can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Full 2020 General Election coverage

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The polls have closed and 13 NEWS is bringing you the latest election coverage.

News

Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a COVID-19 update for Kansans on Wednesday.

News

Stormont Vail sees COVID-19 inpatient increase over weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail saw its highest level of inpatients with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic over the weekend.

News

KS Secretary of State’s office encourages voters to be patient while waiting on election results

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Secretary of State’s office reports an overall smooth Election Day with relatively short voting wait times and no wide-spread issues, but even after polls close there will still be ballots coming through the mail.

Latest News

Politics

Race to the U.S. Senate remains tight in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott and Hailey Tucker
One of the biggest races in Kansas is the race for the open U.S. Senate seat.

News

Sinaloa, Mex., man pleads guilty to driving with over two pounds of heroin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A man from Sinaloa, Mexico, had over two pounds of heroin in his car.

Forecast

Tuesday night forecast: Warm with a light breeze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Unseasonably mild weather pattern continues the rest of the week

Sports

K-State safety Jonathan Alexander enters transfer portal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas State safety Jonathan Alexander has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

News

Leavenworth woman sentenced for peddling heroin laced with fentanyl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Leavenworth woman has been sentenced for ignoring overdoses and continuing to sell heroin laced with fentanyl.

News

Auburn-Washburn to send out Prize Patrol

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Auburn-Washburn School District is sending out its Prize Patrol on Wednesday to give away money to teachers.