October Kansas tax revenues hit double digit percentage points above estimate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October total tax revenues for Kansas have hit double-digit percentage points over the estimate.

Governor Laura Kelly says the State of Kansas continues to see revenue growth over the same month of the last fiscal year. She said October’s total tax receipts were $596.6 million, an 11.7% or $62.6 million increase over the estimate. She said that is 7.9% or $43.6 million more than October of Fiscal Year 2020.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Kansans and threaten our state’s economic uncertainty, Congress must pass an economic relief bill,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While the positive revenue trends are encouraging, the future of this revenue growth will be tied to the support we get from Washington and to every Kansas community using the tools we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the Kansas Governor, individual income tax collections were $283.6 million, a 9.1% or $23.6 million increase from the estimate. She said that is 9.1% or $23.6 million more than collected in October of the last fiscal year. She said corporate income tax collections were 74% or $11.1 million more than estimated with $26.1 million collected. She said that is a 0.5% or $138,011 decrease from last October.

Gov. Kelly said retail sales tax collections were up $13 million from the estimate with $211 million collected. She said those collections are 5.1% or $10.2 million more than the same month of the last fiscal year. She said compensating use tax collections were $50.7 million. She said this is a double-digit growth of 30% or $11.7 million more than the estimate. She said those collections were also 21.6% more than the previous October.

“This revenue growth, while unmistakably positive, has to continuously be assessed against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it causes for the economy going into the winter months,” Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group will meet on Friday, Nov. 6, to discuss the economic outlook of the state and the State General Fund. She said the Group is made up of representatives of the Division of the Budget, Department of Revenue, Legislative Research Department and one consulting economist each from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University.

