No injuries when car hits building Wednesday morning in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a car ran into a building Wednesday morning in west Topeka, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of S.W. 21st.

Police at the scene said a black, four-door Toyota Avalon ran into a brick area on the south side of a building that houses Professional Hearing Aid Associates at 5101 S.W. 21st. The location is a block east of S.W. 21st and Fairlawn.

Police said the driver indicated the accelerator appeared to have stuck, causing the car to go up and over a sidewalk and hit the building.

The car sustained substantial damage to its front end.

The building appeared to have only minor damage.

A tow truck arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m. to move the car.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

