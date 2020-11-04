Advertisement

Missouri will send its first Black woman to Congress

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - Cori Bush made history in Missouri Tuesday night.

CNN has projected the Democrat will become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bush defeated Republican Anthony Rodgers and Libertarian Alex Furman to win the state’s 1st Congressional District seat.

“This is our moment and this is our time and that’s how it will be,” Bush said. “And so when you walk away from here, you walk with your chest poked out that change has come to this district and it’s come by way of a first. We are going to love and honor each other to change the face of this district and become who we know we can be, to become a safe, loving, welcoming, thriving community.”

In August, Bush stunned political pundits when she defeated Rep. William Lacy Clay in the Democratic primary. His family had held the U.S. House seat for more than 50 years.

