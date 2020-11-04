Marshall wins Kansas US Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall has won the US Senate seat for Kansas.

Marshall ran his campaign on issues of secure elections, respecting COVID-19 and not shutting down businesses in the pandemic.

Bollier ran her campaign on issues such as trusting the USPS to deliver ballots and more strict COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our campaign showcased the best of who Kansans truly are. We cannot allow disappointment in the end result to overshadow all we overcame to get this far,” said Bollier in her concession speech to Roger Marshall. “There is no substitute for honesty and integrity, and these values fueled our race until the end. No matter how deceptive the avalanche of attacks became, we remained motivated by the solution….not the fight.”

