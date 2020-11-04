Manhattan passes sales tax initiative

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan voters passed a 0.5% recovery sales tax initiative.

The City of Manhattan says on Nov. 3, voters passed a ballot measure to adopt a 0.5% Economic Recovery and Relief sales tax. It said Riley County’s unofficial final results show 11,138 votes to pass it and 7,212 votes to not pass the measure.

“It was important to ask the tax question early in order to allow for more opportunity to help with pandemic recovery initiatives,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “This frees up previously pledged funds to be held in reserve to pay future financing obligations on substantial infrastructure and economic development-related projects. Seeking responses by our local citizens in a high voter turnout election was very important. We look forward to working with the community and our community partners moving forward.”

According to the City, the sales tax will begin on Jan. 1, 2023, and will remain in effect for 10 years. It said the new sales tax is meant to coincide with the expiration of 0.5% Riley County Sales that will sunset on Dec. 31, 2022. It said the new tax will be levied within the city limits of Manhattan, including the parts of the city in Pottawatomie Co.

Manhattan said if no other state or local sales tax rate increases happen through 2023, the sales tax rate for Manhattan city limits within Riley Co. will remain at 8.95% beginning in 2023, and the rate will increase to 9.45% for Manhattan city limits within Pottawatomie Co., including businesses east of Tuttle Creek Blvd.

According to Manhattan, the tax is expected to make a total of $65 million over 10 years. It said spending will be dedicated to the following:

70% for debt and infrastructure to reduce the burden on property taxes

20% for economic development to create new jobs and recruit new businesses to Manhattan

10% for workforce housing, to include a comprehensive strategy to recruit, retain and create housing options for a growing workforce in Manhattan.

The City said more information on the Economic Recovery and Relief sales tax and the dedicated use of funds can be found here.

“Helping existing businesses stay viable or expand while retaining and our local workforce will help maintain economic vitality and keep the community strong,” said Fehr. “Furthermore, the funds will assist in attracting new businesses to Manhattan that help attract new talent and retain existing talent.”

Manhattan said information about economic development spending is available as part of an annual report given by the city. It said the report completes an accountability review of all recipients of Economic Development Funds to make sure there is compliance with existing agreements and to collect performance information. It said for ever $1 it spent or committed towards economic development since 1995, about $8.89 was spent in the private sector and other investments were made. It said the 2019 Economic Development Report is available here.

