Man killed Tuesday night in head-on crash near Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was killed and another man was injured in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday night in Silver Lake in northwest Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:55 p.m. near N.W. US-24 highway and Walnut Street, on the southeast side of Silver Lake.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1995 Nissan pickup truck was westbound on US-24 and went left of center, colliding head-on with a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Nissan truck, Philip J. Salerno, 66, of St. Marys, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Salerno, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford truck, Gerald H. Ginest, 76, of Topeka, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka with what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Ginest, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

