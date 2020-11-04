Mahomes, Chiefs split cost to convert Arrowhead Stadium as voting site

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Truman Sports Complex made history by becoming a polling place for its first-ever election on Nov. 3.

Patrick Mahomes, the recent Super Bowl MVP, split the cost to convert Arrowhead Stadium into a voting site with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to CNN.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan told the Kansas City news station that the idea was brought up in a meeting, which launched the campaign to convert the stadium into a polling place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought it was very important not only just to get as many people out to vote as possible but also to use a place as Arrowhead where we have a lot of fun, show a lot of love and unity where people (are) coming together, and use that as a place where we can come together and vote and use our voice,” Mahomes told Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast. “I thought Arrowhead was the perfect place for it, and the Chiefs were all on board with it.”

According to Donovan, the biggest hurdle to make the dream a reality was the cost of purchasing new voting machines for their new site. He said that’s when the Chiefs organization, the Hunt family who owns the team and Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation joined forces and committed to bringing the idea to life.

“A six-figure investment by us that not only will legitimately impact the community today but will impact this community for years and years to come -- hopefully 10 years to come -- where these machines will continue to be used,” Donovan told CNN.

According to the Chiefs president, voting at Arrowhead Stadium may become a regular event. He said the team will work with the election board on how to expand for upcoming elections.

