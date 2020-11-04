LaTurner wins 2nd Congressional District race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jake LaTurner has won the 2nd Congressional District race for State Representative.

Jake LaTurner ran his campaign on issues such as keeping COVID-19 decisions at the local level, not defunding the police and opposing Medicaid expansion and the Affordable Care Act.

Michelle De La Isla ran her campaign on issues such as keeping COVID-19 decisions local, supporting Medicaid expansion and the Affordable Care Act and making sure communities are safe.

“Jake LaTurner has delivered for Kansas taxpayers as state treasurer and I have no doubt he will continue that work in Congress," said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. "Jake is a strong voice for a new generation of conservative leaders. I congratulate him on his victory and look forward to working together in Congress.”

“Thank you, Kansas. Thank you to my friends, my family, and especially to my kids. They are the reason I decided to run, and they are the inspiration that got me through this tough campaign," said Michelle De La Isla in her concession. "Thank you also to my opponents. Thank you for standing up for what you believe in, running for office takes courage. That’s what democracy is all about. Tonight’s results were not what we were looking for, but I am proud of the campaign that we ran. Now we will take a breath, and tomorrow, we will get back to work.”

The two ran a spirited debate which LaTurner commended De La Isla on in his hometown of Galena.

