Konza Prairie fire burns 800 acres Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire in the Konza Prairie burned around 800 acres Tuesday afternoon, according to Riley Co. Emergency Management Director Pat Collins.

The fire started around 3 p.m. and burned for close to four hours before it was extinguished.

Eight trucks from Riley Co., 10 trucks from Geary Co. and several more from the Konza Prairie Research Center responded to the fire, including 16 volunteers from the Riley County Fire Department, according to Collins.

No injuries were reported.

