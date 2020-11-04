KDOT uses drones for disaster response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation continues its efforts in the national UAS BEYOND program.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says its Division of Aviation completed a field exercise in Rossville to demonstrate the capabilities of drones being used for infrastructure inspections and disaster response.

According to KDOT, bridge inspectors, public safety officials, universities and UAS manufacturers worked together with the department team members on the exercise. It said the Capabilities Exercise showed how drones can be used for the following:

save time and money on transportation infrastructure inspections;

allow state agencies to examine disaster sites in emergency response situations;

and expand economic opportunities through transportation using innovative technologies.

“Safety is our top priority and we seek every opportunity to employ better transportation solutions for citizens across our state,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.

KDOT said in October of 2017, it was chosen as one of nine participants in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program, a three-year program that ended on Oct. 25.

“KDOT was an important partner in the first UAS IPP,” said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. “I look forward to witnessing the future accomplishments of our state in this new program and will continue advocating at the federal level on their behalf.”

According to KDOT, the FAA decided to continue the partnerships to take on remaining UAS integration challenges and further drone research with the BEYOND program. It said it is one of eight participants to continue the effort.

The drone demonstration in Rossville was one of its first events to happen as part of BEYOND, “which will continue to advance the safe integration of drones into our national air space,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“We appreciate Secretary Chao’s confidence in our team and our exercise last week demonstrates our enthusiasm for achieving the goals of this program,” said Bob Brock, KDOT Director of Aviation.

“We are highly enthused to partner with Kansas as they consistently demonstrate strong leadership in aviation,” said Joe Miniace, Federal Aviation Administration Regional Administrator.

KDOT said there are 44 state agency, university and technology partners have been selected to join its team in their efforts in the BEYOND program.

According to the Department, the current members of its BEYOND team include the following:

Aerion Supersonic

AeroVironment

AgEagle

Airmap

Alaris

Alynix/GBA

ATT FirstNet

Black and Veatch

Evergy

FlightSafety International

Flytrex

Fortem Tech

Garmin International

Garver

Iris Automation

Kansas Board of Regents

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Kansas Farm Bureau

Kansas Department of Agriculture

Kansas Department of Commerce

Kansas Department of Education

Kansas Department of Transportation

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Kansas Highway Patrol

Kansas Sheriff’s Association

Kansas State University

Kittyhawk

Lemasters Group

MediGo

MissionGo

Phase One

Pitsco Education

Pulse Aero

ResilienX

Silent Falcon

Skydio

Textron

UAV Factory

University of Kansas

UPS Flight Forward

Verizon

Vigilent Inc

Wichita State University

Zing

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.