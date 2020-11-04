KDHE adds South Dakota to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - South Dakota has been added to the KDHE travel quarantine list for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has added South Dakota and the countries of Belgium and Czechia to its travel quarantine list starting Nov. 4. It said North Dakota and the country of Andorra remain on the list as does attendance at out of state mass gatherings with 500 or more people.

The KDHE said it evaluates the previous two week’s case rates by 100,000 population for states and countries. It said places with higher rates, about 3 times higher than Kansas, are added to the list. It said North Dakota has a two-week case rate of 3.6 times higher than Kansas while South Dakota’s rate is 3.2 times higher.

According to the KDHE, the list is effective for all people returning or entering Kansas on the effective dates. It said a comprehensive list of those needing to quarantine for 14 days includes the following:

Travel to or from South Dakota on or after November 4.

Travel to or from Belgium and Czechia on or after November 4.

Travel to or from North Dakota on or after October 21.

Travel to or from the country of Andorra on or after October 21.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.

The KDHE said travel quarantines do not prevent travel through Kansas. It said residents from these locations may still travel through the state, but it recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6 feet away from others when doing so. It said if the destination is Kansas, they are required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

