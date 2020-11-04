Kagay retains Shawnee Co. DA seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Kagay has won his race for the Shawnee County District Attorney.

Mike Kagay has defeated Joshua Luttrell to retain his seat as the Shawnee County District Attorney. In July, Kagay charged Jake LaTurner’s Primary Election challenger Steve Watkins with voter fraud and is still prosecuting the case.

Kagay ran his campaign on the platform of seeking truth and justice for Shawnee County.

Luttrell ran his campaign on a passion for justice and wanting to address unfairness in the judicial system.

