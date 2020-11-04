Hensley trails Kloos in bid to keep long-tenured Kansas Senate seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature’s longest-serving member trailed late Tuesday in his bid to retain his Senate seat.

Anthony Hensley, who has served as Senate Minority Leader since 1996, had 14,827 votes to 15,676 for Republican Rick Kloos with 93 of 94 precincts reporting.

Hensley was elected to the Kansas Senate in 1992, and served 16 years in the Kansas House before that. Kloos founded God’s Storehouse in Topeka, and also worked in real estate. He made an unsuccessful bid for Governor two years ago.

The final outcome hinges on any remaining advance mail-in ballots that arrive in local elections offices before Friday, and any provisional ballots that boards of canvassers rule should count toward the vote totals.

