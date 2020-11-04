Advertisement

Gov. Kelly says election results won’t change bipartisan COVID-19 efforts

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly said in the state’s COVID-19 update Wednesday that the election results will not change their bipartisan efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

She took the podium to first praise Kansans for their high voter turnout whether by mail, early in person or on Election Day. Kelly also issued a reminder that coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.

“While the past week has been heavy with news about the election, the COVID-19 virus did not and will not take a break,” she said.

Kelly said Kansas has had yet another difficult week for coronavirus spread.

Since Monday, 2,988 positive COVID-19 cases were reported and 41 new deaths.

Kelly added, “Kansas reported a 7-day rolling average of 1,507 new cases each day. Which broke our previous record of 1,279 cases.”

She said the increase in hospitalizations is also cause for concern, with a total of 91 new hospitalizations statewide since Monday.

“While hospital capacity has typically been more an issue for rural areas, we also saw increasing problems for our urban hospitals this week.”

A statewide mask mandate is not on the table, but Kelly said the bipartisan effort to increase mask usage is making headway.

“Election results will not alter my administration’s commitment to working across the aisle to keep Kansans safe and healthy, grow our economy, and keep our school’s open," Kelly continued saying, "We will not stop looking for bipartisan solutions to slow the spread of COVID-19. We will continue collaborating to advocate for Kansans and promote policies that make our state a better place for all who live here.”

Kelly also congratulated all the new members of the Kansas legislature and said she looks forward to working with them, no matter what party they belong to.

With a few races still up in the air, she assured voters all ballots will be counted.

