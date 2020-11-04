Gov. Kelly announces new administration appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made new administration appointments.

Kansas Department of Credit Unions Administrator

Gov. Kelly said the credit union administrator goes to the meetings of the Kansas Credit Union Council and has the general charge of the work of the council and general supervision of credit unions in Kansas. She said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Vickie Hurt, Garnett

Kansas Dental Board

Gov. Kelly said the Board adopts rules, issues licenses and conducts hearings to revoke or suspend dental licenses.

Dr. Lacey Randa, Lawrence

Employment Security Board of Review

Gov. Kelly said the board accepts and reviews appeals from referee’s decisions and makes decisions in a timely manner. She said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Valorie Jacobs, Arkansas City (reappointment)

University of Kansas Hospital Authority

Gov. Kelly said the authority is the public oversight body governing the operations of the hospital at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Greg Graves, Stilwell

Director of the Kansas Water Office

Gov. Kelly said all budgeting, purchasing and related management functions of the KWO are administered under the direction and supervision of the director. Additionally, she said the director approves all vouchers for expenditures from appropriations to or for the Water Office. She said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Connie Owen, Overland Park

Pooled Money Investment Board

Gov. kelly said the board provides investment policy for state idle funds and invests money available from the State General Fund and the hundreds of other state funds deposited with the State Treasurer. She said the PMIB also provides investment management services for other state agencies with investment portfolios, like KDOT and the Health Care Stabilization fund. She said other responsibilities include the management and administration of the Kansa Municipal Investment Pool, providing an investment alternative for local government entities in Kansas. She said the investment policy establishes credit quality and diversification guidelines that provide for a market rate of return on investments while keeping the safety of principal and liquidity to meet daily cash flow needs as foremost objectives. She said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Tracie Mattivi Thomas, Prairie Village

Real Estate Appraisal Board

Gov. Kelly said the board regulates real estate appraisers' licenses, provides access to appraiser education resources and informs appraisers of industry news.

Michelle Fales, Lawrence (reappointment)

