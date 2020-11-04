Four COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday at Atchison County Jail

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Four coronavirus cases are confirmed this week at the Atchison County Jail, according to KAIR Radio.

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said in a news release that the cases were discovered Tuesday during testing for all inmates and staff members.

Laurie said the sheriff’s office has been consulting with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment regarding the positive tests.

Several steps have been put into place, including separation and segregation of inmates; additional COVID-19 testing; and “diligent” monitoring of inmates and jail staff members.

Laurie said the number of cases at the jail are expected to rise as results from “rigorous” testing are announced.

According to KAIR, the jail on Tuesday housed 48 inmates. The jail, located in the city of Atchison, also has 13 officers and staff members.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.