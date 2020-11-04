Advertisement

Riley County police investigating theft of items from Colbert Hills Golf Course

Riley County police are investigating a burglary and theft that occurred Monday night at the Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan.
Riley County police are investigating a burglary and theft that occurred Monday night at the Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a burglary and theft of more than $2,000 worth of equipment and other items from the Cobert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police reports, the burglary was reported around 8:34 p.m. Monday at the golf course, in the 5200 block of Colbert Hills Drive.

The Riley County police report indicated an unknown person broke into the maintenance office and stole several golf clubs, including a TaylorMade Rocketballz Driver and 3 Wood; a Calloway Fairway Hybrid; a Ping Answer 2 Putter; a decorative bowie-style knife; a Bushnell Phantom GPS Range Finder; an iPhone 5C; cash; and other miscellaneous items.

The estimated loss in the case is approximately $2,098.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

