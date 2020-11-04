Advertisement

Fort Scott receives over $224,000 Community Development Block Grant

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced a Community Development Block Grant for Fort Scott for over $224,000.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has awarded a Community Development Block Grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce to help with a commercial redevelopment project in Fort Scott.

According to Gov. Kelly, the City of Fort Scott has been awarded $224,437 for repairs to a building, including roof repair and replacement, ceiling repairs, ADA accessibility, windows and door replacement and emergency fire disconnects. She said the owner of the building is providing $74,813 in matching funds.

“Community Development Block Grant awards improve communities, revitalize vital infrastructure, and maximize economic opportunity,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These funds will guarantee this project is up to par on safety and accessibility requirements, and they will contribute to the economic prosperity of the community.”

Gov. Kelly said the building currently houses MAYCO Hardware. She said the grant will help bring the building back up to code, making it possible for the business to continue operating.

“Protecting locally-owned businesses is a vital part of economic development,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By addressing this significant infrastructure need, the city is retaining a locally-owned business, ensuring public safety and making their town more appealing to visitors. This is a wonderful example of what Community Development Block Grants can do for rural communities.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the CDBG program provides federal funds to local governments for the development of viable communities of viable communities by addressing their housing, public facilities and economic development needs. She said to be awarded funds, local governments must meet at least one of the following three program objectives:

  1. The grant will benefit low- and moderate-income persons
  2. The grant will prevent or eliminate slums and blight
  3. The grant will resolve an urgent need where local resources are not available to do so

Gov. Kelly said CDBG funds are one of the Department of Commerce’s primary tools supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. She said in August, CDBG funds also were deployed to Clay Center, Eudora and Lincoln, with each getting $250,000 for redevelopment projects and providing matching funds of $88,000, $87,400 and $125,714 respectively.

According to Gov. Kelly, CDBGs are a powerful community development tool that the Office of Rural Prosperity supports to increase the economic viability and quality of life of rural communities in Kansas.

For more information, click here.

