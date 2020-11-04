Advertisement

Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem

The company logo sparkles off the grille of an unsold 2020 Explorer sports-utility vehicle at a Ford dealership Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Denver.
The company logo sparkles off the grille of an unsold 2020 Explorer sports-utility vehicle at a Ford dealership Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.

The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017.

They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

The automaker says the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link puts weight on the tires so they stay on the ground. Ford says six people were hurt in the crashes.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary.

Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

News

TFI launches new adoption website

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In Kansas, about 900 children in foster care are available for adoption.

National Politics

LIVE: Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

News

Wichita man charged for failure to register

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Wichita man has been charged for failure to register as a sex offender.

National Politics

AG: North Dakota governor can’t fill dead candidate’s seat

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.

Latest News

National Politics

AG: North Dakota governor can’t fill dead candidate’s seat

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

News

Topeka Presbyterian Manor named to Best Nursing Homes list

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka’s Presbyterian Manor has made the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list.

News

Ellis man charged with producing child pornography

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Ellis man has been charged with producing child pornography.

News

Washburn University symposium to explore AI rights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Washburn University Law Journal Symposium will explore the rights of artificial intelligence.