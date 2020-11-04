Ellis man charged with producing child pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ellis man has been charged with producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, of Ellis, has been charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened from May 27 through June 23, 2020, in Ellis.

According to McAllister, McElroy was convicted in Ellis Co. District Court of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old victim. He said McElroy is registered on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.

McAllister said if convicted, McElroy could face a penalty of no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the production charge and 10 consecutive years on the other count.

McAllister said the FIB investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.