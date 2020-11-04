Effingham Boil Water Advisory rescinded

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory has been rescinded for the City of Effingham.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Effingham in Atchison Co. It said the advisory was issued due to a loss f pressure in the system because of a line break. It said failure to maintain the right pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residues and bacterial contamination. It said it has been determined that the line break did not cause a loss of pressure to the system.

The KDHE said public water suppliers take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. It said regardless of whether it or the supplier announces the advisory, only it can issue the rescind order.

