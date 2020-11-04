Advertisement

Downtown Topeka hosts holiday window display contest

(KNOP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka is hosting a holiday window display contest with a grand prize of $500.

Downtown Topeka, Inc., says it and the Greater Topeka Partnership’s events department will be offering a $500 cash prize to the winner of its Kansas Ave. holiday window display contest. It said the contest will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and the winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 21.

“This year we’re paying it forward to the Kansas Avenue business who puts their holiday cheer on full blast with a creatively festive window display,” said Stephanie Wilhelm, director of events, Greater Topeka Partnership. “In addition to $500, the winner of the holiday window display contest will receive a trophy and a specialty blog shared on our website and social media channels.”

“The holidays are a magical time on Kansas Avenue. Downtown Topeka has been home to so many Christmas memories. I am excited that this holiday contest may become a new tradition and look forward to seeing downtown businesses bring their storefront windows to life as our community celebrates the season,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc.

According to Downtown Topeka, votes from the public will be collected via text. It said each participating business will display a sign with specific voting instructions.

Kansas Ave. businesses can sign up for the contest here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Driver hits light pole at roundabout

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The driver of an SUV hit a light pole at the roundabout at SW 21st & SW Indian Hills. No serious injuries reported...

Sports

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan

Updated: 15 minutes ago
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan.

News

Deer feed in roadway causes two wrecks

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A pallet of deer feed spilled onto the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of the Auburn Road exit. This mishap resulted in two wrecks.

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 37 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Driver crashes into pole on 21st and Indian Hills

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A woman crashed into a pole in the roundabout at 21st and Indian Hills.

Latest News

News

Topeka USD 501 urges preps for possible switch to remote learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
In a note to parents Wednesday night, USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said the Shawnee Co. Health Department told district leaders a significant increase in community spread of COVID-19 could soon impact schools.

Sports

Washburn football prepares for first of two 2020 scrimmages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
For the first time this season, the Washburn Ichabods are preparing for to take the field against another opponent.

News

Loose deer feed causes two accidents on I-70

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
KHP says an accident between the pallet and a vehicle didn’t result in any injuries, but another accident resulting from the spill did result in an injury.

Local

Fort Riley Museum remodel update at Manhattan’s Military Relations Committee luncheon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Temperature checks, mandatory face masks and limited seating with extra spacing are keeping the Manhattan Military Relations committee monthly luncheons on track.

News

November Manhattan Military Relations Committee luncheon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Fort Riley Museum remodel update at Manhattan’s Military Relations Committee luncheon

Local

SNCO Election Commissioner explains delays in reporting election results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County voters waited longer than usual to get the first election results with the first numbers released around 8:30 pm Tuesday with another two hours before any update.