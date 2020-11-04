Downtown Topeka hosts holiday window display contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka is hosting a holiday window display contest with a grand prize of $500.

Downtown Topeka, Inc., says it and the Greater Topeka Partnership’s events department will be offering a $500 cash prize to the winner of its Kansas Ave. holiday window display contest. It said the contest will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and the winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 21.

“This year we’re paying it forward to the Kansas Avenue business who puts their holiday cheer on full blast with a creatively festive window display,” said Stephanie Wilhelm, director of events, Greater Topeka Partnership. “In addition to $500, the winner of the holiday window display contest will receive a trophy and a specialty blog shared on our website and social media channels.”

“The holidays are a magical time on Kansas Avenue. Downtown Topeka has been home to so many Christmas memories. I am excited that this holiday contest may become a new tradition and look forward to seeing downtown businesses bring their storefront windows to life as our community celebrates the season,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc.

According to Downtown Topeka, votes from the public will be collected via text. It said each participating business will display a sign with specific voting instructions.

Kansas Ave. businesses can sign up for the contest here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.