Advertisement

Delaware elects country’s first transgender state senator

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.

McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open following the retirement of the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history.

She won in a heavily Democratic district stretching from northern Wilmington to the Pennsylvania border, and joins several other transgender legislators around the country but will be the first transgender state senator.

“I think tonight’s results demonstrate what I’ve known my entire life, which is that the residents of this district are fair-minded, and they’re looking at candidates' ideas and not their identity,” McBride said Tuesday night. “It is my hope that a young LGBTQ kid here in Delaware or really anywhere in this country can look at the results and know that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

McBride interned at the White House under former President Barack Obama and made history at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as the first openly transgender person to speak at a major party convention.

She succeeds fellow Democrat Harris McDowell, who had held the Senate seat since 1976 and endorsed McBride’s candidacy.

McBride’s campaign generated interest and money from around the country, generating more than $270,000 in donations as of early October, eclipsing fundraising totals even for candidates for statewide office in Delaware.

A former student body president at American University, McBride started in politics as a volunteer for Matt Denn, former legal counsel to Delaware’s governor, during his successful 2004 campaign for insurance commissioner. Denn, who later served as lieutenant governor and attorney general, worked with McBride’s father at a Wilmington law firm known for its close ties to the Democratic Party establishment.

McBride later worked on the campaigns of former Gov. Jack Markell and former state Attorney General Beau Biden.

McBride is one of several members of the LGBTQ community who were elected to the state legislature on Tuesday.

Social worker and political newcomer Marie Pinkney also was elected to the state Senate after knocking off the Senate president pro tem, who was first elected to the General Assembly in 1978, in a September Democratic primary. Pinkney identifies as queer and is the first openly queer woman elected to the legislature.

Similarly, Democrat Eric Morrison became the first openly gay man elected to the General Assembly on Tuesday after defeating an incumbent House member in the September primary.

___

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

News

TFI launches new adoption website

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In Kansas, about 900 children in foster care are available for adoption.

National Politics

LIVE: Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

News

Wichita man charged for failure to register

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Wichita man has been charged for failure to register as a sex offender.

National Politics

AG: North Dakota governor can’t fill dead candidate’s seat

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

News

Topeka Presbyterian Manor named to Best Nursing Homes list

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka’s Presbyterian Manor has made the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list.

News

Ellis man charged with producing child pornography

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Ellis man has been charged with producing child pornography.

National

Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

News

Washburn University symposium to explore AI rights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Washburn University Law Journal Symposium will explore the rights of artificial intelligence.

News

Convicted sex offender indicted in Wichita

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A convicted sex offender has been indicted for sexually exploiting a minor.