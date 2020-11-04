Advertisement

Crews respond to fire early Wednesday in central Topeka

Topeka Fire Department crews battle a blaze early Wednesday in the 1700 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue.
Topeka Fire Department crews battle a blaze early Wednesday in the 1700 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a blaze early Wednesday in central Topeka.

The fire was reported around 4:50 a.m. at 1716 S.W. Washburn Ave., directly east across the street from Washburn University.

The initial report was that a house was on fire. However, first-arriving crews found that a small shed just south of the residence was fully involved in flames.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Stacy Howbert told 13 NEWS that the fire did reach the south exterior of the two-story residence.

Firefighters searched inside the residence, which was boarded up, and found a man was staying in the residence.

Howbert said firefighters “assisted” the man out of the house.

After the fire was knocked down, crews ventilated the house.

No injuries were reported. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 19 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

70s today with partly sunny skies

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Slightly cooler with more clouds than yesterday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Staying mild through the weekend

Local

SNCO Election Commissioner says computer processing and polling place data retrieval are reasons for delayed race results

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said a few factors caused delays in posting results for county races on Tuesday night.

Latest News

News

Konza Prairie fire burns 800 acres Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
The fire started around 3 p.m. and burned for close to four hours before it was extinguished.

News

Kevin Cook retains seat as Shawnee Co. District 2 Commissioner

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kevin Cook gets to retain his seat as Shawnee County 2nd District Commissioner.

News

Hensley trails Kloos in bid to keep long-tenured Kansas Senate seat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Anthony Hensley, who has served as Senate Minority Leader since 1996, had 14,827 votes to 15,676 for Republican Rick Kloos with 93 of 94 precincts reporting.

News

Kagay retains Shawnee Co. DA seat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Mike Kagay has won his race for the Shawnee County District Attorney.

News

LaTurner wins 2nd Congressional District race

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Jake LaTurner has won the 2nd Congressional District race for State Representative.

News

Marshall wins Kansas US Senate race

Updated: 8 hours ago
Roger Marshall has won the US Senate seat for Kansas.