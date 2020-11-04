Crews respond to fire early Wednesday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a blaze early Wednesday in central Topeka.

The fire was reported around 4:50 a.m. at 1716 S.W. Washburn Ave., directly east across the street from Washburn University.

The initial report was that a house was on fire. However, first-arriving crews found that a small shed just south of the residence was fully involved in flames.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Stacy Howbert told 13 NEWS that the fire did reach the south exterior of the two-story residence.

Firefighters searched inside the residence, which was boarded up, and found a man was staying in the residence.

Howbert said firefighters “assisted” the man out of the house.

After the fire was knocked down, crews ventilated the house.

No injuries were reported. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

