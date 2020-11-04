Convicted sex offender indicted in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A convicted sex offender has been indicted for sexually exploiting a minor.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a convicted sex offender who lives in Wichita was indicted on Wednesday on federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

According to McAllister, Bryan Anthony Hale, 35, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of producing child pornography, one count of committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender, one count of providing child pornography to a minor and one count of possessing child pornography. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened during September and October of 2020 in Sedgwick Co.

McAllister said in 2016, Hale was convicted in Sedgwick Co. District Court of a sex act involving a 6-year-old victim. He said Hale is registered on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.

According to McAllister, upon conviction, the crimes carry the following potential penalties:

Producing Child Pornography - No less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000

Possession of Child Pornography - Up to 20 years and a fine

Providing Child Pornography to a Minor - No less than five years and no more than 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000

McAllister said the FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.

