Advertisement

Convicted sex offender indicted in Wichita

Bryan Anthony Hale has been indicted for sexually exploiting a minor as a registered sex offender.
Bryan Anthony Hale has been indicted for sexually exploiting a minor as a registered sex offender.(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A convicted sex offender has been indicted for sexually exploiting a minor.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a convicted sex offender who lives in Wichita was indicted on Wednesday on federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

According to McAllister, Bryan Anthony Hale, 35, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of producing child pornography, one count of committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender, one count of providing child pornography to a minor and one count of possessing child pornography. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened during September and October of 2020 in Sedgwick Co.

McAllister said in 2016, Hale was convicted in Sedgwick Co. District Court of a sex act involving a 6-year-old victim. He said Hale is registered on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.

According to McAllister, upon conviction, the crimes carry the following potential penalties:

  • Producing Child Pornography - No less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000
  • Possession of Child Pornography - Up to 20 years and a fine
  • Providing Child Pornography to a Minor - No less than five years and no more than 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000
  • Possession of Child Pornography - Up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000

McAllister said the FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TFI launches new adoption website

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In Kansas, about 900 children in foster care are available for adoption.

News

Wichita man charged for failure to register

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Wichita man has been charged for failure to register as a sex offender.

News

Topeka Presbyterian Manor named to Best Nursing Homes list

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka’s Presbyterian Manor has made the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list.

News

Ellis man charged with producing child pornography

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Ellis man has been charged with producing child pornography.

News

Washburn University symposium to explore AI rights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Washburn University Law Journal Symposium will explore the rights of artificial intelligence.

Latest News

News

KDOT uses drones for disaster response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation continues its efforts in the national UAS BEYOND program.

News

KDHE adds South Dakota to travel quarantine list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
South Dakota has been added to the KDHE travel quarantine list for COVID-19.

News

Christmas Bureau applications to end Nov. 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The United Way of Greater Topeka is still accepting applications for Christmas Bureau help for the holidays.

News

Mahomes, Chiefs split cost to convert Arrowhead Stadium as voting site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Truman Sports Complex made history by becoming a polling place for its first-ever election on Nov. 3.

News

Christmas Lights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Tis' the season for flashy holiday decorations.