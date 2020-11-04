Advertisement

Christmas Bureau applications to end Nov. 7

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is still accepting applications for Christmas Bureau help for the holidays.

The United Way of Greater Topeak says Shawnee County households have only two chances left to apply for help from the Christmas Bureau. It said intake sites will be open on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to UWGT, volunteers have already processed applications for 482 households. It said a full count of the number of individuals needing help will not be available until all applications have been entered. It said in 2019, 1,600 households with almost 6,000 individuals applied to the Christmas Bureau.

UWGT said the remaining intake dates and locations are as follows:

  • Deer Creek Community Center, 2345 SE 25th St.
  • CRC Care Center—Avondale East, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.
  • Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave.
  • Thursday, November 5: 10:00am-7:00pm
  • Saturday, November 7: 10:00am-2:00pm

According to the organization, the 2020 application format and information flyers are available in both Spanish and English here.

UWGT said the Christmas Bureau in Shawnee Co. serves low-income individuals and families that need a little extra holiday help. It said some aspects of the program have temporarily changed to increase health and safety due to COVID-19.

According to UWGT, the biggest change is the elimination of the household wishlist for 2020. Instead, it said each member of the household will get a $15 gift card. It said due to the change, families will not be adopted out in 2020. It said it is instead asking those who would normally adopt and shop to donate directly instead and consider volunteering to help distribute gift cards and food.

Details and a donation link can be found here.

UWGT said donations can be made online or mailed to United Way of Greater Topeka, attn: Christmas Bureau, 1527 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka, KS 66604. It said its office daily schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19, so it is asking residents to call ahead at 785-273-4804 before dropping off any in-person donations.

