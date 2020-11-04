Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn Foundation donates over $20K in grants to teachers

The Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation's Prize Patrol handed out grants to teachers on Wednesday.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation’s Prize Patrol traveled to schools in the district on Wednesday to hand out classroom grant checks to teachers.

Twenty-two grants totaling over $22,000 were given to teachers at the district’s nine schools. In order to receive a grant, teachers had to fill out an application detailing what their classroom needed and why.

Foundation Board President April Kelsey said even though things were different this year due to COVID-19, she was looking forward to seeing the reactions of teachers as they were presented with their checks. “It’s not as much of a surprise,” Kelsey said, “But they’re always excited to be a recipient of the grants.”

The grants are financed through district fundraisers; the Foundation says it’s considering hosting a movie night at Washburn Rural High School for their next fundraising event.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

