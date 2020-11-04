Advertisement

Alex Gordon wins Eighth Gold Glove

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (KY3)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon was honored as one of the American League winners of the Gold Glove award.

Gordon, who announced his retirement at the end of the Royals season, has now eight career Gold Glove awards. This makes it four straight years Gordon was honored as the AL Gold Glove winner.

After winning this award, Gordon has tied the franchise-record for most Gold Gloves won by a Royals player.

