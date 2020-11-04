Alex Gordon wins Eighth Gold Glove

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon was honored as one of the American League winners of the Gold Glove award.

Gordon, who announced his retirement at the end of the Royals season, has now eight career Gold Glove awards. This makes it four straight years Gordon was honored as the AL Gold Glove winner.

After winning this award, Gordon has tied the franchise-record for most Gold Gloves won by a Royals player.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.