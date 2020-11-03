Washburn University Faculty recognized for student success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two members of Washburn University have been recognized for their student success.

Washburn University says Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, a regional arm of a national organization for student affairs professionals, has awarded two of its members to recognize their efforts on behalf of student success. It said James Barraclough, director of undergraduate initiatives and lecturer for the Center for Student Success and Retention, won the Outstanding Mid-level Professional Award and Graciela Berumen, first-generation retention specialist and lecturer for the Center for Student Success and Retention, won the Rising Star Award-New Professional.

“I am proud of James and Graciela receiving these well-deserved honors,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, dean of University Libraries and the Center for Student Success and Retention. “Their efforts, and all their colleagues at the Center for Student Success and Retention, to promote student success at Washburn is inspirational.”

“Our mission at Washburn University is to enrich the life of each of our students, helping them realize their full potential,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president for academic affairs. “These awards are a wonderful recognition of James and Graciela’s individual efforts, as well as an illustration of the excellent faculty and staff we have on our campuses, passionately working for our students.”

According to WU, NASPA recognized Barraclough for his many accomplishments that directly benefited years of students, including creating and directing the First-Year Experience program, helping increase the school’s first time, full-time student retention rate, creating and directing a nationally recognized Peer Educator Program, creating and directing a nationally recognized bridge program - the Ichabod Success Institute - that has positive outcomes for Latinx students and leading first-generation support programs at the University.

Washburn said Barraclough’s work with first-generation student programming led it to be invited as one of 80 inaugural schools in NASPA’s First Forward initiative in 2019, recognizing institutions of higher education that have demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing outcomes for first-generation college students.

According to the school, Barraclough also won a NASPA award in 2019 for Outstanding Advisor for 2018-2019. It said NASPA presents the Outstanding Mid-level Professional Award annually to a student affairs professional who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the professional and to NASPA at the regional level, contributed to programs that address the needs of students and is experienced in creating a campus environment promoting student learning and personal development.

Washburn said Berumen won the Rising Star Award for her accomplishments since beginning her student affairs career two years ago. It said her noted achievements include creating programming specifically for Latinx students and their families, participating in NASPA’s First Forward Initiative as an institutional representative of one of 80 inaugural schools and collaborating with WU student life and residential living to create a learning community for first-generation students, launched in the Fall of 2020. It said NASPA created the award to recognize achievement, involvement and the potential in emerging and future student affairs professionals.

According to Washburn, NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health and sustainability of the student affairs profession. It said its work provides high-quality professional development, advocacy and research for 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries and eight U.S. territories. It said the region covering Washburn encompasses the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming and the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

