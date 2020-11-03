Washburn Rural boys soccer advances to the semifinals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural boys soccer team beat Wichita East 3-1 to advance to the semifinal round in the playoffs.

The Junior Blues found the net early and often.

Jackson Rohn sent a shot that scorched into the corner to put Washburn Rural on the board up 1-0. At the 31st minute, Easton Bradstreet launched a shot from 30 yards out and it rocketed past the goaltender for a score to put the team up 2-0. And right before the end of the half, Jackson Huthcinson beat the clock with another shot into the goal with two minutes remaining to give the Junior Blues a 3-0 score.

Up next in the final four, the Junior Blues return home to play in the semifinals on Friday at Hummer Sports Park.

