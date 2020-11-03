Tuesday night forecast: Warm with a light breeze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather continues Wednesday with highs around 75°.

If you’re enjoying the mild weather you’ll love the rest of the week and weekend before temperatures cool down early next week from a storm system and a cold front. This of course is about a week away so timing and details on the rain could change but think most of the rain will fall Sunday night through Monday night with the cold front pushing through on Tuesday. One of the models does keep rain in the area on Tuesday while the other model keeps it southeast of the turnpike and in southeast Kansas so will compromise with mostly cloudy skies next Tuesday.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid 40s-low 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Thursday will come with light and variable winds for the pick day of the week and highs in the low-mid 70s. Similar temperatures on Friday however winds will return to gusts around 25 mph.

Over the weekend highs will be slightly cooler with more clouds and gusts closer to 30 mph with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. While most spots will remain dry on Sunday, if there is rain it’ll likely remain under 0.10″.

The better chance of rain develops Sunday night into Monday with the rain moving out Monday night as a cold front pushes through. Temperatures may have to be adjusted Monday and Tuesday as we get closer based on how widespread the rain will be and the timing of the cold front so stay tuned.

Taking Action:

No weather hazards in the short term, just a reminder to get out and vote today if you haven’t done so already. You’ll need a jacket if you’re going before 10am with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and after 6pm with temperatures dropping from mid 60s to upper 50s. With a warm afternoon if you plan on going in the middle of the day have some water with you to stay hydrated in case you need to stand in line outside for an extended period of time.

