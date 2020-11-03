TPD taking precautions in case of post-election protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As cities across the nation prepare for potential protests following Election Night, Topeka Police say they are taking precautions, but do not believe there will be any instances of serious violence.

Lieutenant Manny Munoz says TPD is on alert, but so far they haven’t seen anything warranting concern.

Water barriers installed during protests this summer are still in place around the Law Enforcement Center, and additional security measures have been put in place.

Munoz says it’s extremely important for the Police Department to have a contingency plan, but he believes Topekans will remain civil in the days following the election. “I don’t see anything happening here,” he said, “I think for the most part our community is going to respond and do their civic duty, vote, and we’ll just wait for the results to come in.”

Lieutenant Munoz reminded voters to call police if they see anything suspicious at their polling place.

