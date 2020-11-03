Topeka man busted for drugs after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing multiple charges after he was pulled over driving a suspicious vehicle early Tuesday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Quillin, 39, of Topeka was booked on several charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having a suspended driver’s license, and being a habitual violator.

Officials say Quillin also had two misdemeanor warrants from the City of Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office says Quillin was pulled over in a silver Ford Escape around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday near Northwest 25th and NW Button Road.

Officials say earlier the same vehicle was reported to be suspiciously driving around in the Cherry Creek subdivision.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.