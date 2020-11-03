Statewide drug take-back day collects more than 12 tons of unused meds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than six tons of unused and unwanted medications were disposed of across the state during National Drug Take-Back Day last month.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 12,214 pounds of medicines were dropped off at the 80 different locations across the state on October 24, 2020.

The take-back movement began in 2010, and since then, Schmidt says Kansans have safely disposed of a total of 203,034 pounds of medications.

All the drugs collected are turned over to the DEA to be safely destroyed.

Many local law enforcement agencies offer year-round drop off service, so check with your local sheriff’s office.

