SNCO Sheriff’s Office says business as usual for Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting business as usual for the Nov. 3 election.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it is business as usual for Election Day, while the Sheriff and staff are on call and actively monitoring all criminal intelligence.

“So far, there has been no evidence to suggest that today will be any different than past elections, from a law enforcement perspective," said the Sheriff’s Office. “However, out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff has increased staffing levels, which means that additional deputies will be available to respond to any calls that may arise throughout the day.”

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said it is not expecting any issues that are out of the ordinary related to the election.

Sheriff Hill says he is asking residents to be respectful today, and every day.

