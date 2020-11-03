SNCO Health Department hosting flu shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is hosting a free drive-through flu shot clinic on Wednesday, November 4. The clinic will be held at New Mount Zion Church, located at 2801 SE Indiana Ave, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The clinic is specifically for those 19 years and older, regardless of insurance coverage.

No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 785-251-5700.

