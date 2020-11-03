Sinaloa, Mex., man pleads guilty to driving with over two pounds of heroin

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Sinaloa, Mexico, had over two pounds of heroin in his car.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a man from Sinaloa, Mex., pleaded guilty to driving over a kilogram of heroin to Kansas.

According to McAllister, Orlando Alexis Gaxiola-Guevara, 24, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. He said Gaxiola-Guevara and another man were stopped on I-70 in Logan County where he presented identification showing he was from a city in Sinaloa.

McAllister said officers found over one kilogram of heroin hidden in the quarter panels of the car.

According to McAllister, sentencing is set for Jan. 25, and he could face no less than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

McAllister said he commended the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane for their work on the case.

