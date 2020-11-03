Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for help locating an 88-year-old man.

Police say Thomas Lawrence was last seen in the 2900 block of SE Kentucky around 10:15 Monday night.

He was reportedly wearing blue pajamas and may have been suffering from hallucinations.

According to police, he is about 5′6″ and 175 pounds. He also may be wearing a hat or cap.

Anyone with information about Lawrence’s whereabouts is asked to call Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-251-2200 or email telltpd@topeka.org. You can also call Shawnee Co. CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.

