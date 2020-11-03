Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners delay vote on Rolling Meadows Landfill height increase after Public Hearing

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners moved their vote on proposed changes to the Rolling Meadows landfill.

The delay, proposed by Commissioner Aaron Mays, comes after a Public Hearing filled with comments from those behind the plan and those who live near the landfill.

The current height of the landfill’s waste sits at 1,155 feet, which is nine feet under its maximum height of 1,164 feet.

The proposed plan splits the mound in two and would add about 12.5 feet to each pile.

The plan also caps the maximum height of garbage at the landfill to 1,190 feet.

County Planning Director, Randy Anderson said many factors were considered when reviewing the blueprint.

“You have public responsibility to require landfill storage and you have the private people who live around it who are obviously impacted,” he said.

“We didn’t take any joy or comfort in making the recommendation we fully understand the impact on the neighbors.”

Michael Hey, the Area Manager of Disposal for Waste Management who applied for the change said it would keep the landfill functioning.

“The space is precious to us, it should be precious to the county this is a site that is relied upon by the residents of the county by the industries in the county for safe disposal.”

Those who live near the landfill say they’re concerned about potential impact on quality of life.

Erica Lichtenauer, who has moved away from the landfill but still works as a realtor in the area with Country Wide Realty, said she frequently considers the health of potential residents.

“People that live near the dump suffer more from asthma, recurring flu, stomach pains, skin irritation, those kinds of things,” she said.

Scott Huston, who lives near the landfill and owns a business nearby, said there’s little appeal in having a pile of garbage as a local landmark.

“For all of us that live in close proximity to that, that’s not an appealing thing we’re not looking for a mountain of that sort next to our homes, visible from the highway for anyone coming and going into North Topeka, that’s not what we want,” he said.

“You smell it on a regular basis there has to be a reason for that so more trash, more waste in the exact same spot to me, seems like a bad thing.”

Commissioners are expected to vote and continue public hearing at their meeting on Monday, November 9.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 31 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Local

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Thomas Lawrence, 88, was last seen in east Topeka around 10:15 Monday night.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warm with a light breeze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Unseasonably mild weather pattern continues the rest of the week

News

Hot today

Updated: 2 hours ago

Politics

Senate race too close to call frontrunner on eve of 2020 general election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
In Kansas, one race capturing national attention will determine who will replace longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate. Roberts is retiring, which, barring an unexpected third-party win, opens the door for either Republican Roger Marshall or Democrat Barbara Bollier to take his seat in January.

Latest News

News

Junction City High School principal suspended following hijab incident

Updated: 7 hours ago
The board ultimately decided to suspend Junction City high school principal, Melissa Sharp, with pay following a hijab incident that happened at JCHS last month.

News

Nov. 2nd COVID-19 report

Updated: 9 hours ago
Nov. 2nd COVID-19 report

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners delay vote on Rolling Meadows landfill height increase after Public Hearing

Updated: 12 hours ago
Shawnee Co. Commissioners moved their vote on proposed changes to the Rolling Meadows landfill.

Local

Community leaders celebrate longtime Ford dealership owner Laird Noller

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Community leaders came together on Monday to celebrate the life of longtime Ford dealership owner Laird Noller.

Local

Laird Noller Ford

Updated: 12 hours ago