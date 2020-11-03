Shawnee Co. Commissioners delay vote on Rolling Meadows landfill height increase after Public Hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners moved their vote on proposed changes to the Rolling Meadows landfill.

The delay, proposed by Commissioner Aaron Mays, comes after a Public Hearing filled with comments from those behind the plan and those who live near the landfill.

The current height of the landfill’s waste sits at 1,155 feet, which is nine feet under its maximum height of 1,164 feet.

The proposed plan splits the mound in two and would add about 12.5 feet to each pile.

The plan also caps the maximum height of garbage at the landfill to 1,190 feet.

County Planning Director, Randy Anderson said many factors were considered when reviewing the blueprint.

“You have public responsibility to require landfill storage and you have the private people who live around it who are obviously impacted,” he said.

“We didn’t take any joy or comfort in making the recommendation we fully understand the impact on the neighbors.”

Michael Hey, the Area Manager of Disposal for Waste Management who applied for the change said it would keep the landfill functioning.

“The space is precious to us, it should be precious to the county this is a site that is relied upon by the residents of the county by the industries in the county for safe disposal.”

Those who live near the landfill say they’re concerned about potential impact on quality of life.

Erica Lichtenauer, who has moved away from the landfill but still works as a realtor in the area with Country Wide Realty, said she frequently considers the health of potential residents.

“People that live near the dump suffer more from asthma, recurring flu, stomach pains, skin irritation, those kinds of things,” she said.

Scott Huston, who lives near the landfill and owns a business nearby, said there’s little appeal in having a pile of garbage as a local landmark.

“For all of us that live in close proximity to that, that’s not an appealing thing we’re not looking for a mountain of that sort next to our homes, visible from the highway for anyone coming and going into North Topeka, that’s not what we want,” he said.

“You smell it on a regular basis there has to be a reason for that so more trash, more waste in the exact same spot to me, seems like a bad thing.”

Commissioners are expected to vote and continue public hearing at their meeting on Monday, November 9.

