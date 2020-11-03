Advertisement

Senate race too close to call frontrunner on eve of 2020 general election

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the headline of Tuesday’s general election is the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Election Day will also determine control of the U.S. Senate. In Kansas, one race capturing national attention will determine who will replace longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate. Roberts is retiring, which, barring an unexpected third-party win, opens the door for either Republican Roger Marshall or Democrat Barbara Bollier to take his seat in January.

Heading into Tuesday the latest polls show that Marshall has a slight advantage over Bollier. But it’s a small margin and it’s too early to call a favorite. So far, Bollier has made the U.S. Senate race more competitive than many Republicans had thought.

“Wichita and Sedgwick County traditionally has determined who the winner of a statewide election will be. My opponent is from Johnson County, chances are people are going to vote for her. The western half of the state, where I’m from, those people are going to vote for me. Wichita and Sedgwick County are so important to this election,” Marshall said. “Make a smart choice, get out there and vote, Sedgwick County.”

In making her case for the U.S. Senate seat, Bollier said Kansans should vote for her “when they are looking for someone who will lead with honesty, integrity, (and) having a voice of independent reason.”

The winner in Tuesday night’s election will take office in an unprecedented time, as a second wave of COVID-19 cases sweep across the U.S. and unemployment claims continue. If elected, Marshall promises to fight for economic recovery, cutting healthcare expenses and upholding conservative values.

“...I think many of us feel like our freedoms of speech, our freedoms of religion are being threatened,” Marshal said. “My own opponent has threatened the second amendment, talking about confiscating weapons as an amazing thing."

If elected, Bollier says her top priorities in Washington will be expanding affordable health care access, expanding access to broadband (internet access), and bipartisanship.

“It’s about working together, and that value again, not worrying about which party, but doing what is right for the people,” she said. “Bringing us together, finding the common ground, and moving us forward. That’s what I would bring to Washington.”

This Kansas race could determine who controls the U.S. Senate. To flip the Senate, Democrats would only need three or four seats, depending on which party wins control of the White House.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Senate race one of the top races to watch in the nation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Senate race is one that is being watched on a national level because of the importance of the seat.

News

State Legislators speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
Here’s what you need to know if you plan on voting ahead or on November 3rd.

News

Kansas has the fifth most powerful voters for Senate race

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
WalletHub, along with analytical help from fivethirtyeight.com, looked at the number of possible voters, win probabilities, the state’s open senate seat and they found Kansas voters are the fifth most powerful in the country.

Latest News

News

Sen. Moran to question social media CEOs on data privacy, content moderation practices

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
On Wednesday, Senator Moran will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google on their policies on data privacy and content moderation practices.

News

Uber helps increase voter turnout

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
As the country nears Election Day, Uber is working to increase voter turnout.

Local

LaTurner, De La Isla both cast ballots early

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Martin
Candidates for the state’s 2nd Congressional District seat are among those voting early.

Local

LaTurner, De La Isla both vote early

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT

News

HHS to send 125 million cloth masks to schools

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the HHS on its mask announcement.

Local

Marshall, Bollier meet in KWCH forum

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
Marshall, Bollier meet in KWCH Candidate Forum