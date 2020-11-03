Advertisement

Race to the U.S. Senate remains tight in Kansas

Jason Buckley, Barbara Bollier and Roger Marshall are running to replace Sen. Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate.
Jason Buckley, Barbara Bollier and Roger Marshall are running to replace Sen. Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate.(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott and Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the biggest races in Kansas is the race for the open U.S. Senate seat. The three candidates on your ballot are Libertarian Jason Buckley, Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall. They are vying to fill the seat of Senator Pat Roberts who is retiring.

Marshall and the Republican Party both know the race will determine control over the U.S. Senate. Marshall said his team has made more than 90 campaign stops in the last month to try and reach undecided voters. He said he’s confident western Kansas voters will support but fears Johnson County will support his opponent which is why he’s focused so much on Sedgwick County in the last stretch of this campaign.

He said history is on his side Tuesday night. Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since the 1930s.

2020 Election Results

“That’s what’s at stake, who controls the senate. If you think about the future of this country, the senate is the backstop. Whether it’s confirming Supreme Court justices or trade agreements. The Senate is what gives Kansas an equal voice to California, a much larger population. So there is a lot at stake. I’m expecting for the Republicans to hold a majority in the Senate, but that’s up to the people of Kansas,” Marshall said.

The congressman is holding his watch party in Topeka where about 200 people are expected to gather. It’s a much different scene in Overland Park where Bollier said no one is allowed in except for media and her husband. The stark contrasts in the events is a reminder of how differently Republicans and Democrats are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bollier said she feels at peace knowing that she did everything she could in preparation for election night. She said there has been a lot of money put into her campaign, with people from all 105 counties supporting or donating.

If Bollier were to win, it would be the first time a Democrat has sat in a Kansas Senate seat in almost 100 years.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Full 2020 General Election coverage

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The polls have closed and 13 NEWS is bringing you the latest election coverage.

News

Hutchinson neighbors for Biden, Trump show unity in Facebook photo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A Hutchinson man and his neighbor are proving that there is common ground when it comes to politics.

News

SNCO Sheriff’s Office says business as usual for Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting business as usual for the Nov. 3 election.

News

Senate race hot in Kansas; GOP expects to keep 2 House seats

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas has had its most competitive U.S. Senate race in decades, though President Donald Trump is expected to carry the state again and voters appear likely to elect two new Republican congressmen.

Latest News

Politics

Senate race too close to call frontrunner on eve of 2020 general election

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
In Kansas, one race capturing national attention will determine who will replace longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate. Roberts is retiring, which, barring an unexpected third-party win, opens the door for either Republican Roger Marshall or Democrat Barbara Bollier to take his seat in January.

News

Kansas Senate race one of the top races to watch in the nation

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Senate race is one that is being watched on a national level because of the importance of the seat.

News

State Legislators speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
Here’s what you need to know if you plan on voting ahead or on November 3rd.

News

Kansas has the fifth most powerful voters for Senate race

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
WalletHub, along with analytical help from fivethirtyeight.com, looked at the number of possible voters, win probabilities, the state’s open senate seat and they found Kansas voters are the fifth most powerful in the country.

News

Sen. Moran to question social media CEOs on data privacy, content moderation practices

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
On Wednesday, Senator Moran will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google on their policies on data privacy and content moderation practices.