Patterson Legal Group to host 10 Days of Turkey Giveaways

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal Group is celebrating the season of thanks by hosting 10 Days of Turkey Giveaways.

Patterson Legal Group says the firm will host 10 Days of Turkey Giveaways via its Facebook page where eligible residents will have the chance to win a $250 gift card each day for 10 days. It said the promotion period will be from Nov. 9 - Nov. 18. It said age and eligibility restrictions apply.

✨✨✨Want the chance to win a $250 gift card just in time for Thanksgiving??!!! ✨✨✨ You’ll have the chance to win a $250...

Posted by Patterson Legal Group on Monday, November 2, 2020

According to the Group, to be eligible to win, residents must agree to the official terms and rules, be 18 years old to enter or have a parent or guardian’s permission, be a legal resident of Kansas or Missouri, like and comment what they are thankful for on the Group’s Facebook page 10 Days of Turkey Giveaways post, and share that post with their family and friends.

“With the upheaval which has occurred in 2020, we wanted to encourage generosity and express our gratitude to others by paying blessings forward. Through our 10 Days of Turkey Giveaways, we look forward to reading how others have positively impacted the lives of their friends, families, coworkers, and neighbors. Our team is also excited to gift our daily giveaway winners with a $250 gift card during this season of giving and thanks,” remarked Managing Partner, Tyler Patterson.

Patterson said giving back to the community is not new to it. It said over the past few months, it provided meals for healthcare providers and first responders, donated school supplies and backpacks to over 1,000 children, uplifted spirits by giving thousands in prizes on Facebook, donated computers to McAdams Academy and continues to surprise delivery drivers with $500 tips, as well as hosting monthly $1,000 nonprofit nomination programs.

The official rules can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

