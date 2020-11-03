Man in custody for drug violations following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for drug violations after a traffic stop in Shawnee County.

Sheriff Brian Hill says a 39-year-old man is in custody for drug violations after a traffic stop near NW 25th St. and NW Old Indianola Rd.

According to Hill, on Nov. 3, around 2:50 a.m., a deputy saw a silver Ford Escape at the intersection of NW 25th St. and NW Button Rd. which was reported earlier in the morning as suspicious in the Cherry Creek subdivision.

Hill said the driver, Travis L. Quillin, 39, of Topeka, was recognized by the deputy and known to have a suspended driver’s license. He said a traffic stop was conducted and Quillin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license and being a habitual violator.

Additionally, Hill said Quillin had two misdemeanor warrants from the City of Topeka.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.