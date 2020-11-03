Advertisement

Man accused in string of church fires in Louisiana sentenced to 25 years behind bars

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of burning down three historically Black churches in St. Landry Parish back in 2019 has been sentenced by a federal judge, according to reports from KATC.

Holden Matthews, 21, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in both state and federal court. The judge requested that Matthews serve his sentence in a facility near his family and that he receive counseling for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

KATC reports that Matthews admitted to intentionally setting fires at Greater Union, Mt. Pleasant and St. Mary Baptist churches between March 26 and April 4, 2019. The churches were in Opelousas and Port Barre.

Matthews reportedly admitted to setting the fires because of the religious character of the buildings in an attempt to raise his persona as a “Black Metal” musician. He reportedly did this in an effort to copy similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s.

Matthews also reportedly admitted to posting photos and videos of the church fires on Facebook. He says he took these photos and videos in real time as he watched the churches burn down. Click here for more information about the evidence presented against him in court.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement Monday about Matthews' sentencing:

“Hate is not a Louisiana value, and decimating three historically African American churches is beyond disturbing. The same would be true of any place of worship. What Holden Matthews confessed to doing has deeply impacted many lives and threatened the sense of security of members of St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. I pray he truly understands the depth of the pain he has caused. We are all inspired by the continued strength and resilience of the pastors, congregations and community that pulled together after such terrible losses. Everyone involved in assisting in this case is to be commended for their work and commitment to seeing justice served.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls began opening on the East Coast Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National Politics

Tradition: 2 New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A third community with midnight voting, Hart’s Location, suspended the tradition this election because of coronavirus concerns.

National

Attack in Vienna targeted nightlife; suspect had IS ties

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fifteen house searches have taken place and several people have been arrested. Authorities were still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run.

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 31 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Latest News

National Politics

Election Day: Biden, Trump end campaigns and await votes

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Biden's final campaign stop was in Pittsburgh Monday, accompanied by Lady Gaga.

National

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 3-year-old girl's rescue came a day after a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in the city.

National Politics

Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are fighting in Tuesday's election to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

National

Upward trend in US coronavirus cases shows no sign of easing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging more than 80,000 new cases per day. Fourteen states had record-setting hospitalizations last week.

Local

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Thomas Lawrence, 88, was last seen in east Topeka around 10:15 Monday night.

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters braved long lines and the threat of the coronavirus to cast ballots as they chose between two starkly different visions of America for the next four years with a record-setting early vote.