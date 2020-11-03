Leavenworth woman sentenced for peddling heroin laced with fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman has been sentenced for ignoring overdoses and continuing to sell heroin laced with fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Leavenworth woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a hearing where prosecutors said she sold heroin laced with fentanyl while ignoring overdoses among buyers.

According to McAllister, Amber L. Juarez, 37, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He said Juarez sold heroin on three separate occasions to a confidential informant. It said the heroin from two of the three purchases was mixed with fentanyl.

McAllister said the investigation found that Juarez sold over a kilogram of heroin over the course of five months.

According to McAllister, at a sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued that Juarez knew buyers were overdosing but continued to sell heroin.

McAllister said he commends the Leavenworth Police Department, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel for their work on the case.

