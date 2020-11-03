KU’s Ochai Agbaji named to preseason watch list

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball guard Ochai Agbaji was named to a preseason watch list for best college basketball guard. The junior is one of 20 candidates for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

The award is handed out at the end of the season every year by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It is given to the best guard in the country at the end of the college basketball season.

Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season after averaging 10.0 points per game and 4.2 rebounds for a Jayhawks squad that finished 28-3 and won the Big 12 regular-season title with a 17-1 record. Kansas also ended the season as the number one ranked team in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the year short.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor, now in its seventh year, recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

