KS Secretary of State’s office encourages voters to be patient while waiting on election results

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Secretary of State’s office reports an overall smooth Election Day with relatively short voting wait times and no wide-spread issues, but even after polls close there will still be ballots coming through the mail.

The office is pushing patience when it comes to knowing final results for races, as numbers reported Tuesday are unofficial.

“These things take time and counties will need time to bring in different equipment from the polling locations,” said Spokeswoman Katie Koupal at a remote news conference Tuesday.

Voters should not expect to know the results of any particular race first.

“All the results come in at the same time; we don’t report presidential races separately from our local races,” Koupal said.

“Traditionally, after polls close at 7 pm counties will start tabulating, they can start processing ballots prior to Election Day and on Election Day, but they cannot tabulate until after polls close at 7 pm.”

The first numbers will come from early voters.

“Typically, in Kansas the first round of numbers you do see reporting on our website are the early advance, in person and by mail ballot numbers; typically those are reported within the first hour,” she said.

“Those traditionally start the vote and as counties get in the result from their different polling locations those are also added.”

Over 83 percent of advance mail ballots requested have been returned, but those ballots can still count if postmarked by 7 pm on Election Day and received by Friday, November, so election officials recommend holding off on celebrating.

“Results are unofficial because those advance by mail ballots can still be counted for the three days following the election," Koupal said.

"You might have an idea of who is ahead but the results are not final tonight.”

Polls close in Kansas at 7 pm local time.

The Shawnee Co. Board of Canvassers will meet Monday, November 16 to finalize results.

