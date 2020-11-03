K-State safety Jonathan Alexander enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State safety Jonathan Alexander has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

Back in August, Alexander chose to opt-out for the 2020 season.

After opting out, the senior safety mentioned that he will be “the best in the nation" when returning to the football field.

In 2019, Alexander played predominately as a back-up, but made an impact in the few opportunities. He logged 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

