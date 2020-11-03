Advertisement

K-State safety Jonathan Alexander enters transfer portal

Kansas State defensive back Jonathan Alexander (17) gets set against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Mississippi St. in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Kansas State defensive back Jonathan Alexander (17) gets set against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Mississippi St. in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State safety Jonathan Alexander has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

Back in August, Alexander chose to opt-out for the 2020 season.

After opting out, the senior safety mentioned that he will be “the best in the nation" when returning to the football field.

In 2019, Alexander played predominately as a back-up, but made an impact in the few opportunities. He logged 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Washburn Rural boys soccer advances to the semifinals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Washburn Rural boys soccer team beat Wichita East 3-1 to advance to the Final Four round in the playoffs.

Sports

NFL expands sideline to provide more distancing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime.

Sports

KU’s Ochai Agbaji named to preseason watch list

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas men’s basketball guard Ochai Agbaji was named to a preseason watch list for best college basketball guard. The junior is one of 20 candidates for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Sports

Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs shred Jets 35-9

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the New York Jets 35-9 to win their third straight game. Patrick Mahomes had another exceptional outing, completing 31/42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Sports

Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.

Sports

No. 16 Wildcats stumble 37-10 against West Virginia, four-game winning streak ends

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
16th-ranked Kansas State’s four-game winning streak came to a close after a 37-10 road loss against West Virginia.

Sports

Local runners compete at State Cross Country

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
Some local runners are coming home with State Cross Country Championships.

Sports

KPZ Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton 35, Rock Creek 22

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT