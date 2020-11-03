Kansas mourns loss of esteemed professor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is mourning the loss of Professor Barry Flinchbaugh, who passed away on November 2 at 78 years old.

Flinchbaugh taught agricultural policy at KSU for nearly 50 years and was known as one of the country’s leading experts on agricultural economics. He worked as an adviser to politicians of both political parties, including secretaries of agriculture, chairs of the US House and Senate Agriculture committees, and several senators and state governors.

“Barry Flinchbaugh will be deeply missed by many generations of the K-State family,” said K-State President Richard Myers. “His expertise and vast contributions to the university, the state and agricultural economics will have a lasting impact on the world for years to come through those whom he taught and counseled. His experiences have touched the lives of many and his wonderfully feisty, thoughtful, helpful and kind personality will be his legacy forever.”

K-State honored Flinchbaugh with its prestigious Outstanding Teacher Award three times during his 49-year tenure at the university.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.