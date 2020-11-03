Advertisement

Junction City High School principal suspended following hijab incident

(WCAX)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City High School’s principal is suspended following an incident involving a student with a hijab.

USD 475′s Board of Education met in executive session during their meeting Monday night. They remained behind closed doors for more than a half hour.

When they resumed open session, the board voted 7-0 to suspend JCHS principal Melissa Sharp with pay, pending further action.

Last month, students at the high school told 13 NEWS a student said an administrator told her she could not wear a hijab in school. A hijab is a religious head covering worn by some Muslim women in public.

Following the vote, board president Rina Neal read a statement saying the board reviewed the results of the investigation, and an acting principal will be appointed.

“We will use this as an opportunity to rededicate our efforts to create an inclusive environment for all. We appreciate your support of our students and school district,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 29 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Local

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Thomas Lawrence, 88, was last seen in east Topeka around 10:15 Monday night.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warm with a light breeze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Unseasonably mild weather pattern continues the rest of the week

News

Hot today

Updated: 2 hours ago

Politics

Senate race too close to call frontrunner on eve of 2020 general election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
In Kansas, one race capturing national attention will determine who will replace longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate. Roberts is retiring, which, barring an unexpected third-party win, opens the door for either Republican Roger Marshall or Democrat Barbara Bollier to take his seat in January.

Latest News

News

Nov. 2nd COVID-19 report

Updated: 9 hours ago
Nov. 2nd COVID-19 report

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners delay vote on Rolling Meadows Landfill height increase after Public Hearing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners moved their vote on proposed changes to the Rolling Meadows landfill.

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners delay vote on Rolling Meadows landfill height increase after Public Hearing

Updated: 12 hours ago
Shawnee Co. Commissioners moved their vote on proposed changes to the Rolling Meadows landfill.

News

TPS board to hear idea to make snow days, remote learning days

Updated: 13 hours ago
Snow days may be a thing of the past thanks to school districts adapting to remote learning due to COVID-19.

Forecast

Monday night forecast: Warm and dry all week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Rain returns late Sunday into next Monday