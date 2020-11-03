Junction City High School principal suspended following hijab incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City High School’s principal is suspended following an incident involving a student with a hijab.

USD 475′s Board of Education met in executive session during their meeting Monday night. They remained behind closed doors for more than a half hour.

When they resumed open session, the board voted 7-0 to suspend JCHS principal Melissa Sharp with pay, pending further action.

Last month, students at the high school told 13 NEWS a student said an administrator told her she could not wear a hijab in school. A hijab is a religious head covering worn by some Muslim women in public.

Following the vote, board president Rina Neal read a statement saying the board reviewed the results of the investigation, and an acting principal will be appointed.

“We will use this as an opportunity to rededicate our efforts to create an inclusive environment for all. We appreciate your support of our students and school district,” she said.

